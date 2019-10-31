Heightened awareness on breast cancer

CANCER as a disease has been a perennial challenge for most developing countries, because of the challenges to especially treat this dreaded ailment that in effect becomes terminal, when in an advanced stage.

In Guyana, the battle against this scourge has seen increased efforts from the health authorities within recent years, in the form of public awareness programmes, television discussions, documentaries, and medical outreaches that seek to educate Guyanese about the disease and its possible causes, but with emphasis on its early detection.

This takes the form of being aware of any biological changes within the physical body, which, once observed, should be brought to the attention of a medical doctor. It explains why women have been taught self-examination of the breast as a means of detecting any abnormalities. Now a procedure known worldwide by most women, it has been instrumental, along with the mammogram, in the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Pinktober, as the local brand by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company for the observance of World Breast Cancer Month, has come to a close. The activities during the month have served to once again highlight the presence of breast cancer and other cancers in the lives of both men and women. The many countrywide activities served once again as a reminder, not only to women, but also to men as to the seriousness of this disease, and the need to be more aware of its prevalence as a very serious health factor.

The walk by thousands who participated in both the 5km and 10km category on Saturday, can only be hailed as very satisfactory; this is because it signalled increased awareness among the general public about the threat of breast cancer and other types of cancers. The presence of large numbers of males will add to the understanding of what this disease can do to the wife/ companion, mother and grandmother in any home. Even children were a part of this city exercise, as well as it should, for an early understanding of how serious a disease is breast, and other forms of cancers, are.

Based on medical research and statistics, it is recorded that the majority of breast cancer diagnoses and deaths do occur in developing countries. That such numbers are higher in the developed countries has to do with the larger population numbers there.

But there has also been an increase in non-developed nations in recent decades. Breast cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women in the world’s developing regions. But the number of cases per 100,000 is still lower in developing countries than in western societies.

In Guyana, based on 2015 Ministry of Public Health data, there have been more than 300 new cases of breast cancer diagnoses since 2010. And this has been because of better awareness among people that has led to access to early screening as a means of detection. With all cancers, Guyana is rated with a very high incidence of cancer-related mortality in comparison to the rest of the Caribbean. At an incidence rate, it is 46.9%, with a mortality rate of 21 per 100,000. For example, cervical cancer accounts for an estimated 100 female deaths every year. This is alarming by any measure, as it threatens the longevity of the nation’s vital female quantum.

Cancer is indeed a threat to the general health of the nation, as clearly illustrated in Dr Morris Edwards’ study and analysis of cases for the period 2000-2012, as released in 2015. It is a challenge that has to be confronted by more dollar investment in specialised and updated training for all health professionals, who are expected to tend to those persons who may be stricken with the ailment. As a very critical health concern, it ought to be on the academic curriculum of every school, since lifestyles have been identified among its causes. Cancer is a complex group of diseases that must be tackled on multiple fronts, by multiple partners.