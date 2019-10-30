Teen remanded for soldier’s murder

A 17-year-old male of Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown, was, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, arraigned before Magistrate Delon Bess, at the Georgetown Juvenile Court.

The teen was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that, on October 14, 2019, in the course of a robbery, he murdered, in Tucville Squatting Area, 18-year-old Olijay Chesney, a soldier attached to the Guyana Defense Force (GDF).

According to reports, the deceased (Chesney) made arrangements with the teen to purchase a motorcycle. However, when Chesney met with the teen to conduct the said transaction, he was robbed and killed.

Magistrate Bess remanded the teen to the Juvenile Holding Centre until November 18, 2019.