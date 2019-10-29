Third Annual Turbo Knockout Football tournament Launched

THE third edition of the Annual Turbo Knockout Football tournament was launched on Tuesday with twenty teams announced as participants.

They are Georgetown Football Club (GFC), Camptown Football Club, Northern Rangers FC, Riddim Squad FC, GT Panthers FC, Pele FC, Eastveldt FC, Beacons FC, Police FC, Buxton Stars FC, Mahaica Determinators FC, Dynamic FC, Timheri Panthers, Uitvlught FC, Pouderoyen FC, Eagles United, Black Pearl FC, Santos U-20, Fruta Conquerors U-20 and Buxton United U20.

Speaking at yesterday’s Launch, Petra representative Mark Alleyne contended that, “There is no better feeling as an administrator than the sport exceling. We believe that this partnership will continue to be a successful one.”

He spoke in the absence of Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca.

Representing the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Youth Coach Wayne Dover noted that they are particularly interested in this tournament because of the youth teams.

“We are on a scouting exercise across Guyana to look for talent for the National U20 tournament,” he added.

He continued, “We would like to say that we are pleased to recognise the contribution of the Petra Organisation and running these tournaments across Guyana. We look forward to seeing a smooth running of the Turbo Football Tournament.”

Meanwhile, tournament title sponsors Turbo, through their parent company Beverages Inc., (GBI) commented on their continued support.

Marketing representative, Raymond Govinda said, “We believe that the tournament provides the perfect platform to develop new talents and foster the growth of football.”

He added that the company has extended its reach to feature other sports throughout the year, but had to continue this one based on its successes.

The tournament will feature 10 playing days, beginning on November 9 and concluding on December 6.

The first prize for the tournament will be $400,000, with second place bagging $200,000, third place $100,000 and fourth place $50,000.

The tournament will be played exclusively at the Ministry of Education ground Carifesta Avenue.