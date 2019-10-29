Powell, Cornwall in for Hurricanes Super 50 campaign

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC)_ – Discarded West Indies opener Kieran Powell and the region’s latest Test recruit, Rahkeem Cornwall, headline Leeward Islands Hurricanes 14-man squad for the Regional Super50 starting next week.

The left-handed Powell has played 40 Tests and 46 One-Day Internationals but was dropped following West Indies’ tour of Bangladesh last December.

He will be joined by off-spinner all-rounder Cornwall who has been named in the side despite his call up to the Windies squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in India starting November 27.

Cornwall, who topped the batting averages and the bowling aggregates in the last Super50, will be available for several matches before heading off on senior team duty.

Selectors have, meanwhile, called up uncapped 23-year-old left-arm seamer Kezron Archibald for his maiden Super50 campaign.

Archibald recently impressed for Nevis with a five-wicket haul against Anguilla in the Leeward Islands 50-overs Championship.

Hurricanes will also have in their ranks Trinidadian left-hander Amir Jangoo who has left Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners after scoring two half-centuries to help them to the Super50 title last season.

The side will be led by Jahmar Hamilton.

Hurricanes will contest Group A at home at Warner Park and Conaree Sports Complex, alongside the likes of Marooners, Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Pride, and Canada.

The tournaments runs from November 6 to December 1, with Group B being staged in Trinidad at Queen’s Park Oval and the Brian Lara Stadium.

Hurricanes raise the curtain on the tournament when they take on Marooners at Warner Park.

SQUAD – Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kieran Powell, Devon Thomas, Montcin Hodge, Keacy Carty, Yannick Leonard, Kezron Archibald, Sheeno Berridge, Jeremiah Louis, Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Amir Jangoo, Jason Campbelle.