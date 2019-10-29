North Georgetown disqualified from COURTS Pee Wee football tournament

..coach banned for two years

NORTH Georgetown Primary will not play the final of the COURTS Pee Wee Football tournament 2019.

The team was disqualified yesterday, following a release from tournament organisers – the Petra Organisation.

“The Petra Organisation wishes to bring to your attention a protest lodged by the Genesis Harmony School at the conclusion of semi-final match number #59, played against the North Georgetown Primary on the Saturday October 26, on the Ministry of Education ground Carifesta Avenue.”

It continued that the protest was against two players, both of whom were above the eligible age, who yet participated in the Semifinal Match for the North Georgetown Primary school.

“The Petra Organisation thereafter perused our 2017 and 2018 registration records and confirmed Genesis’s protest as being true and accurate.”

The release stated, “Regrettably, this has resulted in the elimination of the North Georgetown Primary from the tournament. In addition, Coach Mr. Aubrey Mckenzie has been suspended for (2) two years, from engaging and / or coaching any team or school that is participating in any tournament coordinated by the Petra Organisation.”

However, the school may enter future tournaments.