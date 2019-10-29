High expectations of Windies  Emerging Players, says Reifer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Head coach Floyd Reifer says he has high expectations of West Indies Emerging Players, as they prepare to do battle in the Regional Super50 starting next week.

The development squad will play in Group B staged in Trinidad and will be up against last year’s losing finalists Guyana Jaguars, Windward Islands Volcanoes, visiting side United States, and hosts Red Force in the November 6 to December 1 campaign.

“I expect to see some good performances from the players. It’s a very young side that we have put together. There is a lot of talent in the squad, so I am eager and looking forward to working with the players,” said Reifer.

“I want to see them put their energies into the tournament and winning a few games, but for me, it’s about developing the talent that is there and making sure that at the end of the tournament there is some form of improvement, individually and as a team.”

The squad comprises the likes of Barbadian fast-bowling all-rounder, Justin Greaves, who has taken 46 wickets from 22 first class matches at an average of 25, and has already scored a first class hundred.

He will be joined by leg-spinning all-rounder Yannic Cariah, already with three first class hundreds and 50 wickets in 59 matches, while left-arm seamer Dominic Drakes, also from Barbados, and Under-19 World Cup star Kimani Melius, has been included.

Reifer said while he was familiar with some of the players, he would use the tournament to quickly acquaint himself with the abilities of the entire unit.

“I have worked with some of the players previously. Some of them, yes, I am not too familiar with them, but we have a few days before the competition starts and when we go through the matches, I will quickly learn as I think I have a good eye for talent,” he explained.

“Getting to know the players will be quite easy for me, in terms of identifying the talent on the field, but off the field, I will try to spend a lot of time with the players and have a lot of conversations to get to know them quickly as possible.”

He added: “We also have a few players in the squad that will be preparing for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 South Africa, so they will be looking to have a good outing in the tournament.

“We have some young players in the squad in the fast bowling department, so the bowling attack looks promising. In terms of the batting, I have not seen many of the players previously, but I am ready and willing to work with them and see what they have to offer.”

Reifer arrives in the new position, having overseen the West Indies men’s side for the last four months, and believes he has much to offer the developing players.

“I have learned a lot over the last few months and I am willing to impart all of the knowledge I have to the players and developing their games, and making sure that as a team, we will build and play well during the competition,” he stressed.

“Also, it is important to help them understand the virtues of being a high-performance athlete and the importance of work ethic in helping them to get to the next level.”

Emerging Players open their campaign with a tough assignment against Jaguars on November 7 at the Brian Lara Stadium.

SQUAD – Justin Greaves, Kimani Melius, Leonardo Julian, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd, Camarie Boyce, Keon Harding, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Joshua Da Silva, Gidron Pope, Kevin Sinclair, Jermaine Levy, Roland Cato