Chance at redemption for Bravo in Red Force Super 50 squad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – Out-of-form left-hander Darren Bravo will have his first chance to redeem himself after being named in Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s squad for next week’s Regional Super50.

The 30-year-old was left out of the West Indies side in all three formats for the pending series against Afghanistan in India, after a wretched run of form since returning to the international side 12 months ago following a two-year break.

Bravo has averaged 13 from five Tests, 22 from 16 ODIs and 17 from eight T20s since his return, and chief selector Roger Harper said earlier this month it was best the player head back to regional domestic competition and “get himself back into form”.

Bravo will be joined by experienced right-hander Jason Mohammed with out-of-favour West Indies batsman Kyle Hope also in the lineup.

Both Mohammed and Hope had lean campaigns in the last Super50 outing and will be anxious to compensate in the November 6 to December 1 tournament.

Stylish left-hander Isaiah Rajah, 26, has been included after missing out on the last campaign.

Red Force will be led this year by leg-spinning all-rounder Imran Khan with Yannick Ottley, who featured for reigning champions Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners last year, installed as vice-captain.

The hosts will do battle in Group B alongside last year’s losing finalists Guyana Jaguars, West Indies Emerging Players, Windward Islands Volcanoes and visiting side United States, in matches to be played at Queen’s Park Oval and the Brian Lara Stadium.

SQUAD – Imran Khan (captain), Yannick Ottley (vice-captain), Kyle Hope, Jeremy Solozano, Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, Odean Smith, Anderson Phillip, Steven Katwaroo, Jon Ross Jaggesar, Keagan Simmons, Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah.