Baby drowns in trench at Harlem

A Harlem, West Coast Demerara couple is morning the death of their young baby girl who drowned after she slipped into a tench aback the family’s home on Monday afternoon.

Dead is Aleena Mohamed, who was one year, six months old.

Reports are that around 1700hrs on Monday, the toddler’s mother took her to bathe in the backyard. The child’s mother then left her unattended while she went for a towel.

The woman forgot that two gates aback the home, which lead to a trench, were open and when she returned, the child was no where to be seen.

An alarm was raised and searches were conducted in the trench and the body of the child was subsequently found by the search party.Little Aleena was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where a doctor pronounced her dead.

The body was then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral home where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.