Wins for St. Pius, The New Guyana School

Jamal Fraser slammed a century, a rare feature in the GCB/CWI Kiddy Progression One Cricket competition which continued over the weekend.

Playing for St. Pius against Smith’s Memorial, Fraser benefitted from his school’s opportunity to bat first, smashing an unbeaten 140, which included 13 fours and 11 sixes, to steer St. Pius to a massive 253 for 3 off just 14 overs; a 197 run win.

Fraser featured in a 189 runs 4th wicket partnership with Donovan Welcome after the two came together with the score on 64 for 3, to propel St. Pius to the huge total. Welcome stroked 51 not out.

Bowling for Smith’s Memorial, Romel Singh claimed 2 for 16.

In reply, Smith’s Memorial never appeared capable of challenging the huge victory target set by St. Pius, scraping a paltry 56 off their allotted 14 overs.

Bowling for St. Pius, Azarin Wilson took 2 for 1.

In another afternoon match, New Guyana School got the better of St. Sidwell’s, mainly through a superb 4th wicket stand of 139 between Alex Burnette and Adain Dharry.

Batting first, New Guyana School posted a competitive 152-4 off their allotted 14 overs. Burnette slammed 43 not out, inclusive of two fours and four sixes. Dharry who appeared to be trying to match Burnette with shots, stroked an unbeaten 39, which included four fours and three sixes.

The pair came together after St. Sidwell’s reduced The New Guyana School to13-3.

In response, St. Sidwell’s could only manage to post 80 for 9 when their allotted 14 overs expired. Bowling for the New Guyana School, Tamala Thomas claimed a hat-trick to end with 3 for 2. Jose Rodrigues supported well with 2 for 4. The New Guyana School won by 72 runs.

The tournament continues on Tuesday, 29 October, 2019, with the New Guyana School opposing St. Pius, and the North Georgetown Zone final between Winfer Gardens and North Georgetown.

The afternoon matches will witness the commencement of the East Bank Demerara District, with Agricola competing against Eccles and Mocha Arcadia opposing Peter’s Hall.