Colourful launch of 50th Republic Anniversary celebrations

By Gabriella Chapman

GUYANA’S 50th Republic Anniversary celebrations was launched on Saturday in the mining town of Linden, the birthplace of the Mashramani festivities.

This was of great significance to the people of Linden, as the Ministry of Social Cohesion – Department of Culture was highly praised for the initiative. Scores of Lindeners came out at the bus park to join in the celebration, which started off with a road parade, emulating that of the February 23 celebrations. Costume bands, drum corps, steel orchestra, were all incorporated into the parade. Following the parade was a ceremony and cultural presentation. During that time, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton revealed that the theme for Mash 2020 is “Guyana Together; Reflect, Celebrate and Transform”.

This, he said, is the most appropriate theme for 2020 because of its significance.

“Guyana together speaks to the importance of all Guyanese uniting as one people, in pursuit of a prosperous destiny for this great nation. Reflect emphasises the need for us to reminisce from whence we came, and acknowledge the struggles and sacrifices our ancestors made for us to get here. Celebrate refers to our innate Guyaneseness to mark every milestone. Transform signifies the need for us to take Guyana to the next level. It speaks to future, the decade of development and our country’s move to becoming a Green State,” Norton said, explaining the theme.

He told the attendees that Guyana possesses every great resource needed for us to become earth’s heaven, but good management and sustainability is crucial. Norton said the education has to be incorporated into the celebration to ensure preservation of what Guyana has, for generations to come. “Our 50th must not only be celebrated with parties and praise, it should also revolve around education. It is imperative that we educate ourselves and what it means to be a republic. Too many people confuse Republic with our Nation’s Independence. It is my hope that after 2020, we must no longer confuse the two. Guyana has come a far way with its Republic. It is my hope that 50 years from now, this nation will be thriving as a rich sustainable paradise of leading visionaries, innovative solutions, and cultural and architectural magnificence.”

Also speaking at the ceremony was Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, who reminded the attendees that Mashramani began in Linden the same year Linden became a town, and now it has blossomed into the most anticipated celebrations in Guyana. “Next year we are honoured not only to celebrate the Mashramani, but to celebrate Linden being 50 years old. We want it to bring back memories of our seniors, and may it also bring back the history to our youths,” Arrindell said.

Charles Sampson, who delivered remarks on behalf of the Regional Chairman, gave much credit to the late Jimmy Hamilton. He reminded the people of the integral role Hamilton played in the birth of Mashramani celebrations. Sampson also injected that the people of Linden are expecting to not only host the launch of Mash 2020, but to also host the Mashramani celebrations next year. “The people of Linden are expecting the main celebration on the 23 of February next year to be held in Linden. Linden has high hopes… We would have requested it over two years ago, to show the entire country what we are capable of doing, and doing it properly,” Sampson said. After the presentations, the logo for Mashramani 2020 was revealed. The people were then treated with an after show with performances from the Heatwave Band, Michelle ‘Big Red’ King, and many other local acts.