Twelve matches to kick-start Hamilton Green Birthday football

TWELVE exciting matches will kick-start the opening day of competition to commemorate the 85th Birth Anniversary 9-a-side knockout Inter-Ward Football Tournament.

The competition, which is being organised and coordinated by former national coach, Lennox Arthur, will be played over three days at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground, West Coast Demerara.

According to Arthur, with over $400 000 in cash prizes and trophies up for grabs, the winning team will receive $200 000 and trophy, while second-, third- and fourth-place finishers will take home $100 000, $60 000 and $40 000 respectively along with trophies.

Twenty-eight teams have been invited to participate in the tournament, with teams representing neighbouring Venezuela expected to vie for top honours, along with those from West and East Coast Demerara, Georgetown, East Bank Demerara and Berbice.

All matches will be played at the same venue and according to Arthur, it is anticipated that the former Mayor will make a guest appearance on opening day, on November 10, with the 17th and 24th being the other days.

Games will be played for 30 minutes, divided into 15-minute segments.

Fixtures for Sunday, November 10:

Bourda Blues versus D’Urban Backlands

Charlestown vs Bagotville

Soesdyke vs Wales

Ann’s Grove vs Newtown Kitty

Pouderoyen vs Kuru Kururu

Goed Fortuin vs Agricola

Crane vs GT Canimas

Sara Lodge vs Casa Corina FC

Uitvlugt vs Hurry ATE

Den Amstel Kings vs De Kinderen

Den Amstel vs Farm FC

Meanwhile, Mahaica, Mahaicony, Plaisance and Sophia have all drawn byes to the next round.