St Agnes, North Georgetown advance to COURTS Pee Wee finals

By Stephan Sookram

ST AGNES and North Georgetown advanced to the final of the 2019 edition of COURTS Pee Wee Football tournament following yesterday’s semi-final round.

Both games ended 2-0 but took vastly different paths at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first semi-final, North Georgetown took the fight to Genesis from the opening whistle, tormenting the opposition ’keeper who was stellar between the uprights in keeping the score line decent.

North Georgetown made it no secret that they were shooting for goals by any means necessary, sometimes shooting from half field to break the deadlock.

Genesis, on the other hand, had a few tries go wide of the post with their best chance being a loose ball down the flank which was side-footed wide.

Jaheim Gillard would break the eventual deadlock in the 28th minute and North Georgetown continued trying the goal.

Kevin Burton in the 38th doubled the score line just before the whistle to make North Georgetown the first team into the final.

Under the setting sun, however, a battle ensued for the second spot.

Tucville went toe-to-toe with St Agnes, quite literally, as they traded shot for shot in the opening minutes.

And while there was no shortage of shots, there were no goals as both goalkeepers kept their sides in the game.

The first half and then regulation time ended with no goals scored and the tournament went into the extra time.

Eventually, Shane Darlymple (40+3) and Celon London (40+8) put the game out of the reach of favourites Tucville.

Earlier in the day, in the 13-16 category, St Stephen won via walkover from Craig while Enterprise won via walkover from Uitvlugt

In the 9-12 division, Mae’s went down to St Ambrose 1-2 with Elijah Bynoe scoring for the losers and LeAndre Carr 35th and 38th scoring twice for the winners.

Redeemer were 3-1 winners over Marian Academy thanks to Nickolas Watts’ hat-trick of goals in the 10th, 12th and 38th while Emanuel Francois scored for the losers.

Soesdyke 2 needed extra time to beat Timehri 2-1 in the 5-8 playoff with Shaquille Caleb in the 17th and 40+6 being the hero while Nyron Barrow (36th) scored for Soesdyke.

St Pius also beat West Ruimveldt 2-1 with Jamal Fraser scoring in the 40th and 40+2 despite Cleon LaRose scoring in the 39th.

The final will take place next weekend.