New champions to be crowned when Riddim Squad and Vurlon Mills Academy collide

NEW champions would be crowned when the 4th edition of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League, sponsored by USA-based Guyanese Ralph Green, comes to an end with the final next Saturday at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, EBD.

In yesterday’s semi-finals, defending champions Timehri Panthers were defeated 2-0 by a confident Riddim Squad outfit in the second semifinal. Vurlon Millis Academy trounced Kuru Kururu Warriors 5-0 in the first.

The young Warriors were not in a mood to war and fell prey to the consistent offensive manoeuvres by Vurlon Mills Academy lads. Shackel Marshall sent them on their way in the seventh minute, with that advantage being doubled one minute later when Malcolm Hendricks rocked the nets.

At the halfway mark it was a 2-0 advantage for Mills Academy, who maintained their goal-scoring ambitions in the second half. Romario La Rose further increased the advantage in the 19th minute and quickly thereafter, Negus Frank (21st) and Shaquille Dalrymple (22nd) sealed the deal as they marched into the championship match and will come up against the Mocha-based, Riddim Squad.

Riddim Squad, a well-oiled unit, will be formidable opponents for Vurlon Mills Academy. Both teams are unbeaten to date but one will surely lose on the final day. Defending champions Timehri Panthers could not find the antidote to keep Riddim Squad team at bay for too long.

The deadlock was broken in the 13th minute thanks to a Matthew Murray goal. The deal was sealed in the 22nd minute when Riddim Squad leading scorer Jaheam Lewis netted his fourth goal of the tournament.

On Saturday, the third place match will commence at 09:00hrs with the final at 09:45hrs at the same venue. Sponsor Ralph Green will be making the trip home to witness both matches and be part of the presentation ceremony after the matches.

Apart from replica trophies for the top two teams, third- and fourth-placed will receive medals. The Most Disciplined Player, Best Goalkeeper, Most Promising Player, Top Goalscorer and Most Valuable Player will be presented with plaques as will Best Coach and the Team will receive The Sportsmanship Award.