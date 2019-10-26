Guyanese man shot, Venezuelan wife killed in border attack

A Venezuelan woman was shot dead while her Guyanese partner sustained a gunshot wound during an attack at Kaikan close to the western border shortly after midnight on Friday.

According to reports, Valentina Marelis Pacheco, a 28-year-old Venezuelan national was shot and killed when she went to the aid of her Guyanese partner, Mark Anthony Gonsalves ,who came under attack from gunmen suspected to be suspected sindicatos.

Reports are that shortly after midnight on Friday, Gonsalves, who hails from Mabaruma, North West District, ventured into the Wenamu River to meet persons who usually venture across the border to shop.

The man left Frederick Stafford’s shop, which is located on the Wenamu River front opposite on Guyanese shore, in a canoe after seeing a light shining from across the river from the Venezuelan border.

As is customary, Gonsalves paddled over the river in a small boat to inquire of the person shining the light what they wanted from the shop or whether they wanted to be transported across to Guyana.

Reports are that he met a man who said he wanted to purchase alcohol and cigarettes ,however, shortly after, he saw five men, armed with rifles, emerge from the bushes.The men fired at him and he immediately plunged into the river and swam back to the Guyana side of the waterway.

While standing on the Guyana shore, he came under further attack and Pacheco, who went to his aid,was shot in the head.

Gonsalves, who sustained gunshot wound to his foot, reported the matter to the Kaikan Police station and he was escorted to the health centre in the area for medical attention.His condition is listed as stable.

Police are investigating the matter.