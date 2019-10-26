GCC humiliate Third Class, bowl them out for 15 runs in 40-over clash

…. Easy win for Malteenoes

GEORGETOWN Cricket Club (GCC) destroyed Third Class by 10 wickets yesterday when action continued in the New Building Society (NBS) 40-over second-division cricket competition between the two teams at the Bourda ground.

The Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) also registered an easy win at home, when they challenged Diplomats Sports Club.

At Bourda, it took just 10.4 overs and two bowlers to send Third Class crashing after the defending champions GCC won the toss and opted to field.

Medium pacer Carlos LaRose and left-arm spinner Stephon Wilson did the damage.

SIX RUNS OFF THE BAT

None of the Third Class batsmen settled and the home team bowler just dropped the ball in the right spots. Seven of the dismissals were either via lbw or clean-bowled.

Extras accounted for over half of the 15 runs. In fact, only six runs came off the bat, with eight wides and one leg-bye.

Two batsmen finished with two runs each, while two scored singles, the rest lost their wickets without scoring.

LaRose finished with 6-6 from 5.4 overs, while Wilson picked up 4-6 from five overs.

In reply, GCC attained victory in under four overs. Ronaldo Alimohamed belted 12 runs (1×4, 1×6) in quick time to register the 10-wicket win.

At the Malteenoes ground, the home team made few mistakes in their battle against a nine-man Diplomats team.

The visitors batted first and were restricted to 84 in 22.1 overs.

Off-spinner Nichosie Barker led the attack with 4-13 from 3.1 overs to clean out the middle/lower order.

Earlier, opening bowlers Dequan Murray and Mervin Permaul supported with two wickets each.

Some of the visiting batsmen played a few shots, but none held on to his wicket. Rickford Mohamed scored 16 (1×4, 1×6) while Adrian Foster added 14 (1×6) and Andre Foster 12 (3×4).

Malteenoes then cruised to a nine-wicket victory in 12.2 overs.

Stephon Browne, who started watchfully, exploded towards the end, with three consecutive sixes to finish with an unbeaten 48 (2×4, 3×6).