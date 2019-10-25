T&HD sailor succumbs following stabbing

Police are investigating the murder of Shurlon Errol Cutting, a Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) sailor who was fatally stabbed during a fight at Parika, East Bank Essequibo on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports the 48 year-old man of Lot 2529 Layou Street, North Ruimveldt told the suspect to remove from the stelling around 18:30hrs on Thursday.

An argument subsequently ensued and the Cutting allegedly armed himself with a wood and hit the suspect.

The latter then pulled out a scissors and stabbed Cutting under his left armpit.

Cutting was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he succumbed to his injury while receiving treatment.

The suspect, a 28 year-old labourer of lthaca Village ,West Bank Berbice is in custody assisting with the investigation.