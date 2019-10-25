Teens in brazen Stabroek Market robbery remanded to prison

Three unemployed teens were on Friday October 25, 2019, remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly for robbery with violence.

Shawn Inniss, Harrcarlaus Harris and Daniel McArthur, all age 18, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to robbery charges.

Particulars of the one of the charges stated that on October 17, 2019, at Camp Street, Georgetown, they robbed Elton Mookho of two cellphones valued at $298,000, and before or immediately after, they used personal violence towards the victim.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted to the trio and told the court that they were positively identified by Mookho. The trio also stabbed Mookho in the back.

Magistrate Daly after listening to Singh remanded the teens to prison and adjoured the matter until November 29, 2019.

On Friday McArthur was slapped with a separate charge which stated that, on October 11, 2019, at North Road, he robbed Juliet Wills of a handbag valued at $5,000, $2000 cash and a mobile phone hone valued at $65000.

McArthur pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Daly remanded McArthur to prison on that charge and adjoured the matter until November 29, 2019.

The teens sparked outrage on social media after surveillance footage caught one of the members of the gang casually snatching a man’s phone at the Stabroek Market.