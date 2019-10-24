Safeguard yourselves against water-borne illness

– CMO urges ahead of spring tide

ANOTHER spring tide is expected on October 26 and is likely to affect some coastal and low-lying communities. This can pose a risk of water-borne diseases to persons who may come into contact with the water. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, of the Ministry of Public Health, has advised what measures residents, in these areas, can implement to avoid contracting water-borne diseases.

“One of the greatest risks with intermittent flooding like this is usually it pushes all those pests like rats, snakes and those sorts of creatures to higher ground and some of them invade homes… the issue of leptospirosis is still one that is of concern to public health, so ensuring that you protect all water sources, all your drinking water supplies and food supplies are very critical.”

Dr. Persaud also emphasised that persons must avoid coming into contact with floodwaters. However, if there is need to be in the water, persons must protect themselves at all times. “We usually advise that you wear long boots wherever possible… you wash correctly, and there are some small measures like applying Vaseline to the legs which help to reduce the penetration. If you have any wounds, treat and clean them and keep them covered.”

Further, persons are being advised to adopt safety measures which will guarantee they have clean water for household purposes. Water treatment such as boiling and adding bleach are reliable measures recommended the public health ministry. Also, water containers must be covered at all times.

The CMO noted that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has been doing their part to ensure that their supply of water to residents is not compromised.

“GWI has been working with us to ensure that the water pressure within the distribution network is maintained. Even in the last episodes along Den Amstel and in parts of Region Five, they have upped the chlorine levels in the water that was distributed to maintain a high enough pressure in the distribution network. When the pressure drops, dirty water can be sucked into the line and pumped to your homes.”

There are other ways to prevent water contamination. One such method is through proper waste and garbage disposal, especially during this expected springtide period. Persons can ensure that garbage is secured in plastic bags and waterproof receptacles, like drums/barrels, with a thick covering until it can be disposed of later.

Dr. Persaud also advised that the most effective way to ensure that you are protected from water-borne diseases is by ensuring everyone in your household is vaccinated. “For adults, we strongly recommend that they get a Hepatitis B vaccine along with MMR [Measles Mumps Rubella], a Yellow Fever and the Diphtheria Tetanus. These are the four vaccines adults must ensure they are covered with to be protected.”

In areas prone to being affected by projected springtides, the health centres are equipped with the necessary medicine and emergency supplies. Also, these health facilities may serve as relief facilities if there is a need.

During the recent spring tides in late September, Environmental Health Workers visited the affected areas in Region Five and Region Three. The visit was conducted to render services to residents and to ensure that there were proper sanitation and disposal of waste and other items damaged or lost due to the flooding. (DPI)