New captain but same result as Bermuda lose again

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – Bermuda changed captains but produced another woeful batting display as they slumped to a six-wicket defeat to resurgent Namibia to extend their miserable run in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier here yesterday.

Bermuda’s fourth successive defeat came as they limped to 106 for nine after they were sent in at the ICC Academy Ground No 2. Namibia raced to victory with 41 balls to spare to get back into playoff contention with two wins, despite seamer Kamau Leverock’s three-wicket haul.

The result left Bermuda as the only side in Group A without a point and in need of a miraculous run of results elsewhere, combined with wins over Scotland and the Netherlands in their remaining two matches, in order to remain in the hunt for one of six places up for grabs for qualifiers at next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bermuda, who face Scotland today and group leaders the Netherlands on Saturday, would also require an enormous swing in their net run rate if they are to force their way into the fourth-place spot.

After dispiriting batting performances against Papua New Guinea and Kenya, Bermuda made a change in captaincy, replacing Dion Stovell with 32-year-old off-spinner Rodney Trott.

Stovell dropped himself after scoring nought, one and four in the three previous games.

Trott took over the captaincy despite Terryn Fray having been previously named as vice-captain, while Derrick Brangman, Malachi Jones and Sinclair Smith – batting at No 11 as a specialist wicketkeeper, a novelty in T20 cricket – were brought in for George O’Brien, Allan Douglas and Stovell.

But it made little difference as an all-too-familiar batting collapse resulted in Bermuda slumping to 42 for six at the halfway stage, Sussex all-rounder Delray Rawlins making only six.

Okera Bascome, who made six, four and nought opening the batting in the first three games, dropped to number eight and made a fine 37 from 31 balls, while Brangman made an unbeaten 23, as the pair gave the total an air of respectability.

But Namibia raced to 35 without loss from the opening two overs, seamer Jones going for 11 runs and left-arm spinner Brangman, 24, and despite Leverock snapping up three for 19, his best T20 international figures for a second game in a row, the southern African side powered home.

Canada top Group B after winning their third game in a row, upsetting Ireland by 10 runs.