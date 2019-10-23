Man held for murder of Patentia resident

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of 57-year-old Abdul Ghannie, who has been identified as the man found with a plastic bag over his head in a drain at Patentia, West Bank Demerara on Monday.

Reports are that after being questioned extensively by the police,Ghannie’s neighbour admitted that the two had a misunderstanding at his home on Saturday night and he dealt Ghannie several cuffs to his face.

The man succumbed sometime after and on Sunday night, the suspect placed the plastic bag over the man’s head and dumped the body in a drain.

A post-mortem-examination done by pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh gave the cause of death as brain hemorrhage, blunt trauma to head compounded by Branco Asperation of blood.

The suspect us expected to be charged shortly.