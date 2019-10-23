COHSOD to tackle human resource development at Georgetown meeting

CARIBBEAN Community Education Ministers meet this Wednesday and Thursday in Guyana with measures to govern successful implementation of the CARICOM Human Resource Development Strategy high on their agenda.

The CARICOM Human Resource Development (HRD) 2030 Strategy is a long term regional policy framework, endorsed by Heads of Government in 2017, to lead the development of human resources in the Caribbean Community. The Strategy is expected to help create a globally competitive system to deliver education and training and produce citizens at all levels, who are equipped to function effectively in a 21st Century Economy and Society.

This 38th Meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) on Education, will also discuss re-conceptualising Schooling and Learning, with a focus on establishing safe and healthy learning communities, and a revised CARICOM Health and Family life Education Curriculum. It will also look at the future of work, with emphasis on harmonising regional mobility and qualifications, and development of skills and competencies for the 21st century.

Guyana’s Minister of Education Hon. Nicolette Henry and CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque will address the Opening Ceremony which begins at 09:00 hours on Wednesday at the Headquarters of the CARICOM Secretariat, Georgetown, Guyana.