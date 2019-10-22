‘Demon’ arrested at police roadblock

Wanted man Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan, who was wanted in connection with the murder of gold miner Deon Stoll, was arrested by the police at a roadblock this morning.

Reports are that Morgan was held at a roadblock at Cove and John on the East Coast of Demerara around 0545hrs. He was reportedly wounded and was said to be the gunman who was caught on surveillance footage in a shootout with Stoll following a botched robbery two Mondays ago. Morgan, along with several others, attacked Stoll as he and his driver arrived at El Dorado Trading, a gold mining business on Da Silva Street in the city.

Over the weekend police issued wanted bulletins for Morgan and another man,Lennox Estwic, age 23 of Lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The wanted bulletins were issued on Sunday; one day after there was an exchange of gunshots between Estwic and ranks of the Guyana Police Force. Police investigators had received intelligence that Estwic was hiding out in Mackenzie, Linden.

Unfortunately though, he was able to evade the police. Estwic had several brushes with the law and was among the 14 males that were recently arrested as suspected gang members in Linden.

Already, two persons are in police custody as investigations continue into the botched robbery at Da Silva Street, Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown, on October 14, which left the popular gold miner dead.

Stoll, called “Mow”, 44, of Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and of Barima Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown died following a shootout with one of the bandits.

Reports indicate that Dr Alonzo De Santos and Wayne St. Hill are in custody.

Dr. De Santos, who is also a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) reservist, allegedly treated the wounded bandit involved in the robbery. The doctor allegedly went to the bandit’s home in Sophia to administer treatment. He did not report the matter to the authorities, in accordance with established standard operating procedures.



Wayne St. Hill is the alleged driver of the getaway car used in the robbery in front of El Dorado Trading, the gold dealership located on Da Silva Street.

Police found the getaway car on Wednesday evening abandoned at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.