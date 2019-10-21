GPF end 12-year wait for Commander-in-Chief  T20 cricket title

A spirited performance from Cadet Officer Stephan Harris ensured the Guyana Police Force (GPF) produced a historic win in the Commander-in-Chief’s T20 cricket tournament over the weekend.

Played at the Police Sports Club ground, the GPF opposed their military counterparts, the Guyana Defence Force, and won by six wickets.

Batting first, the GDF posted 106 all out off 18.3 overs with Captain Mc Farlane scoring 36 runs and Lieutenant Philips scoring 24

It was here that Harris showed his exemplary performance with the ball, bagging 3-18 from his four overs, while support came from Assistant Superintendent, Ronald Ali.

In their turn at the wicket, Harris scored a classy 56 en route to Police’s 107-4 off 19.3 overs.

Harris was supported by Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram who scored 24 runs.

Bowling for the GDF, Captain Mc Farlane bagged 1 for 12 from 4 overs.

Man-of-the-match, Cadet Officer Harris also copped the Best Bowler and Best Batsman awards.