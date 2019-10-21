Fruta Conquerors FC are LIMACOL Champs

AFTER an intense month of footballing action, Fruta Conquerors FC can call themselves Kings of the LIMACOL football tournament.

The team overcame their rivals, Santos FC, 2-0 in the final of the tournament on Sunday evening at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The match, touted as the grudge match of the best two youth teams in Georgetown, lived up to expectation, with fans petering on the edge of their seats when the ball went into either of the final thirds.

Still, both sides were kept in the game during the early stages by their respective shot-stoppers, both men pulling off saves that left the crowd in awe.

Not for the want of trying, as each team had more than 10 attempts on the other’s goal, the game had to go the route of extra time as no-one could find the back of the net at the end of 90 minutes.

It would take a captain’s effort from Nicholas Mc Arthur to let Fruta surge ahead, his timing in the air proving impeccable as he headed pass the flailing Santos keeper for the first goal of the tournament.

The Fruta captain was not finished there; he capitalized on a sensational through ball from Ryan Hackett and slipped it slyly by the keeper for his second of the match and the tournament sealer.

For his efforts, the team carted of $400,000 with Santos taking $200,000.

In the third place playoff, Riddim Squad edged out Pele with a lone goal in the closing minutes of their game to cop the $100,000 prize. Pele received $50,000.

Mc Arthur picked up the most-goals award for his twelve goals, inclusive of two hat-tricks, along with the most valuable player award.

Joel Yhap, his team was given the best goalkeeper award.