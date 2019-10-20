Wales beat France 20-19 to reach Rugby World Cup semi-finals

A dramatic late Ross Moriarty try booked Wales a World Cup semi-final place at the expense of 14-man France as Warren Gatland’s side came from behind to win 20-19 in Oita.

France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off after 48 minutes for a blatant elbow on Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright in a decisive moment.

France were leading 19-10 at the time and Wales scored 10 unanswered points.

Gatland’s side play South Africa next Sunday in Yokohama.

Wales overcame the loss of centre Jonathan Davies just before kick-off to reach a third World Cup semi-final to follow their exploits of 1987 and 2011.

Vahaamahina, Charles Ollivon, and the brilliant Virimi Vakatawa scored France tries in a relentless first-half display, while Wales responded through Wainwright and Moriarty tries and 10 points from Dan Biggar’s boot.

France won the only other previous World Cup meeting between the two nations in the 2011 semi-final when then Wales skipper Sam Warburton was red-carded.

This time it was a French sending off that proved pivotal.(BBC Sport)