Guyana dominates CAPE, CSEC awards

Guyana, once again, has copped the top regional prizes at this year’s Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) with the top awards for both areas going to Queens’s College student, Michael Bhopaul for CAPE, and Riana Toney of the Anna Regina Secondary School for CSEC.

Outstanding students will be invited to Grenada, where they will receive their awards during the Regional Top Awards Ceremony on Thursday December 5, 2019. Both Queen’s College and Anna Regina Secondary School will also receive the awards for School of the Year 2019 for both CAPE and CSEC respectively.

Meanwhile, in a release, CXC says the dedicated efforts of students across the Region have produced a diverse list of Regional Top Awardees who have been recognised for their outstanding performances at the CAPE examinations. The announcement was made at the meeting of the Sub-Committee of the School Examinations Committee (SUBSEC) held on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at CXC Headquarters in Barbados.

This year, Bhopaul from Queen’s College in Guyana, secured the annual Dennis Irvine Award, for the top overall student at the CAPE level. Michael achieved Grade Ones in all 16 units he wrote this year. These subjects included, Applied Mathematics Units One and Two, Biology Units One and Two, Caribbean Studies, Chemistry Units One and Two,

Communication Studies, French Units One and Two, Integrated Mathematics, Physics Units One and Two, Pure Mathematics Units One and Two and Spanish Unit One. This is the third time a Queen’s College student has taken the award. Just last year, Aadilah Ali achieved Grade Ones in 14 CAPE units and a Grade Two in one other.

In addition to copping the top overall award, Bhopaul will also receive the RM Results-sponsored award for Most Outstanding Candidate in Mathematics and the top award for Natural Sciences.

Kameika Robinson of The Queen’s High School, Jamaica, excelled in the field of Humanities and will receive the Most Outstanding Candidate Award, sponsored by Hodder Education. Kameika achieved Grade One in Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, History Units One and Two, Law Units One and Two, and Sociology Units One and Two.

Students from Trinidad rounded out the top awards with achievements for Business Studies and Language Studies. Teddy-ann Quamina of Arima Central Secondary School will receive the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Business Studies award for achieving Grade Ones in a variety of business subjects, inclusive of Accounting Units One and Two, Economics Units One and Two, Entrepreneurship Units One and Two and Management of Business Units One and Two.

She also achieved Grade One in Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies. Rayne Affonso of the St Augustine Girls’ High School earned herself the Most Outstanding Candidate award for Language Studies, with a mastery of modern languages. She achieved Grade Ones in Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, French Units One and Two, Literatures in English Units One and Two and Spanish Units One and Two.

TOP CSEC STUDENT

Meanwhile, the winner of the CSEC Regional Top Award for 2019 is Riana Toney of the Anna Regina Secondary School, in Guyana. Toney won the Overall Outstanding Achievement award with 19 subjects with Grade One in Agricultural Science SA, Biology, Caribbean History, Chemistry, English A, English B, Geography, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Business, Religious Education, Social Studies, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Sport, and Human and Social Biology. Riana also scooped the top award for Humanities.

Samuel Haynes from Queen’s College also won the award for Most Outstanding Candidate in Sciences with 18 subjects with Grade Ones in Agricultural Science DA, Biology, Caribbean History, Chemistry, Economics, English A, English B, Geography, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Physics, Social Studies, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Sport, Human and Social Biology, Additional Mathematics.

Brianna Gopie, also of Queen’s College, won the award for Most Outstanding Candidate for Business Education with 16 subjects. Brianna achieved Grade One in Economics, English A, English B, Geography, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Social Studies, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Sport, Additional Mathematics, and Food, Nutrition and Health.

This year sees the introduction of the Professor Wilma Bailey Award for Outstanding Performance in CSEC Geography, in honour of the late Wilma Bailey. Professor Bailey was a former CXC Chief Examiner for over two decades, who had a passion for the subject of Geography. Amanda Williams from Trinidad and Tobago is the inaugural winner.

The Best Short Story award was scooped by Zachary Brown of ASJA Boys’ College, Trinidad and Tobago.

Students from Trinidad and Tobago also copped the top awards for Visual Arts. Renée Blanc of St Joseph’s Convent won the Best Two-Dimensional Visual Arts Award, and Faith Barnett of Bishop Anstey High School received the Best Three-Dimensional Visual Arts Award.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) award for the top performer in Principles of Accounts was won by Rhea-Simone Lawrence of St Andrew High School for Girls, Jamaica.

Angie Matute of the Edward P. Yorke High School in Belize, won the award for Outstanding Performance in Technical and Vocational studies, achieving Grade One in Agricultural Science SA, Information Technology, Textiles, Clothing and Fashion, Food, Nutrition and Health, Family and Resource Management, and Technical Drawing. She also achieved Grade I in English A, Mathematics, Physical Education and Sport, and Spanish, Grade II in Chemistry, Human and Social Biology, Office Administration and Social Studies and Grade III in Physics and Visual Arts.

Erian Scott of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School in Anguilla won the award for Most Outstanding Female Performer in the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC®). Erian achieved grades of Master in English, Mathematics and Social Studies, a grade of Competent in Integrated Science and Grade One in Technical Drawing. Her counterpart, Most Outstanding Male Performer, Arje Rey of the Washington Archibald High School in St. Kitts & Nevis, achieved grades of Master in English and Mathematics, a Grade One in Information Technology and Grade Three in Economics and Office Administration.