Courts Optical opens Richmond branch

By Indrawattie Natram

COURTS Optical Guyana Inc., on Friday, opened its newest branch at Richmond, Region Two. The branch boasts the most fashionable pieces in eyewear and will bring quality optometry and exceptional services directly to the region.

During the simple opening ceremony, Director of Logistics and Distribution, Arvinash Mahabirsingh, said Courts Guyana Optical is the largest and fastest-growing optical chain in the Caribbean with the latest brands of frames and high quality of lenses.

“We have a range of quality lenses that allows our customers to get the best lens for their needs, make sure to ask for Freeform lenses which is a new technology and is available at Courts Optical. These lenses are uniquely designed and personalised for each of its users and their individual frames,” Mahabirsingh said.

He said Courts Optical also offers lenses with anti-reflective and Blubloc coating with lens to suit everyone, whether for protection against harmful blue light, glare, UVA and UVB rays. He added that Courts Optical will definitely bring quality optometry to the Region Two community.

“We have credit plans for spectacles purchases where especially for emergency situations you can come in and pay nothing down on your glasses and get from 6-24 months to pay and we have glasses starting from as low as $14,999,” the director of logistics said.

Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran, thanked the company for extending its services to Pomeroon-Supenaam.

He said due to the massive developments in the region, there is greater investors’ confidence in the region.

Jaikarran added that most of the services offered in Georgetown can now be accessed in Region Two. He also negotiated for special discounts for government staff and also senior citizens. At the end of the programme, those who attended took a tour of the eye-wear section of the store and received free eye testing.