More fireworks set for round 4 as crunch time approaches

FOLLOWING three rounds of excitement, coupled with some mixed cricket by a few teams, round 4 of the SBF Petroleum/GGI Jaguars one-day League is expected to be even more crucial for the woeful as the tournament nears its end.

In today’s action across Guyana, defending champions Essequibo will be looking to retain their title. Unfortunately the renowned powerhouse team, Georgetown, have been mopped around in all three rounds.

Georgetown will be desperate for a turnaround, come today, when they battle Upper Corentyne at Port Mourant ground. The Berbice side have welcomed back national players Clinton Pestano and Anthony Bramble, who could severely hurt the already wounded visitors.

Upper Corentyne could capitalise on the wounded Georgetown team but will be looking to ensure that the big guns, such as Leon Johnson, Chris Barnwell, Steven Jacobs and Robin Bacchus, remain cold.

Over at Young Warriors ground, pacer Niall Smith, fresh off a 6-for 41, will be seeking to continue his phenomenal bowling form against a strong West Berbice unit.

Smith helped Lower Corentyne blow away Georgetown for a paltry 104.

With skipper Veerasammy Permaul, in-form Johnathan Foo, Kevlon Anderson and others clicking, West Berbice could be in for a match.

Ex-Windies U-19 ’keeper Tevin Imlach will want some runs for West Demerara when they battle Essequibo at the GCC ground, Bourda.

Essequibo remain unbeaten, even pulling off a heist in the last round to keep their streak alive, with MVP skipper Anthony Adams coming into some form.

Their encounter could see Essequibo retain their title should they win outright; adding to their tally of points.

A struggling East Coast team will then battle the likes of Trevon Griffith, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Sachin Singh and others of East Bank in their match at the Enmore ground.

Amir Khan and Robin Williams were the shining stars for East Coast in a losing cause but could be gunning for revenge today when round 4 bowls off at 09:30hrs across all venues, weather permitting. (Clifton Ross)