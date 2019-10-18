GPF to campaign against illegal parking

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is once again reminding motorists that they are prohibited from parking diagonally or “double parking” along the roadways, as such actions compromise road safety.

Persons found in breach of the laws will be dealt with accordingly.

Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent, Jairam Ramlakhan explained that diagonal parking has always been illegal, but because of the amount of space required for parallel parking, some amount of flexibility was allowed.

However, he said having looked at recent statistics, police realized that the number of damage accidents (fender benders) that occur on the roadways daily is far too much, hence the traffic department has decided to reinforce the no diagonal parking initiative.

The decision to reintroduce the No Diagonal Parking initiative was taken in 2015 and scores of drivers have been charged and placed before the court.

“Drivers are not supposed to reverse from a stationary point onto the main road. So against that background, diagonal parking will not be the way forward,” he noted.