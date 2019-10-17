Temporary variations in Republic Bank’s business hours

…service availability to be affected as new banking platform announced

REPUBLIC Bank, on Wednesday, advised of an upcoming change to a new core Banking Platform aimed at enhancing its customers’ banking experience. In a press release, the bank said that to facilitate this change, the bank’s opening hours will vary, and some services will be temporarily unavailable as follows:

BANKING HOURS

Monday, October 21, 2019 to Wednesday, October 30, 2019, opening hours at branches will be 08:00hrs to 15:00hrs.

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, opening hours will be from 08:00hrs to 12:00hrs.

All branches/offices will be closed to the public on Friday, November 1, 2019 and the Bank will resume normal opening hours on Monday, November 4, 2019.

SYSTEM/SERVICE UNAVAILABILITY

To facilitate this change, the following services will be unavailable from 14:00hrs on Thursday October 31, 2019 to 16:00hrs on Sunday, November 3, 2019:

* ATMs

* Points of Sale (POS)

* Internet Banking

* Online transactions

The release said that related communication is being dispatched to the bank’s customers. Enquires can be directed to the Bank’s Customer Care Dept. at GYEmail@rfhl.com or via telephone numbers 223-7938 to 49 Ext. 2620.

“Republic Bank sincerely regrets this inconvenience and thanks its customers for their understanding during this period,” the release said.