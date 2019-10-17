National Indoor Hockey Championships| OLD Fort Top Form advance to 2nd Division quarter-finals

…. GBTI GCC Spice, Tigers continue winning ways

THE YMCA Old Fort Top Form have booked their place in tomorrow’s first quarter-final of the Men’s Second Division competition in this year’s National Indoor Hockey Championships through a dominant performance in their opening games.

After disposing of Bounty GCC 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Group B of the division, Top Form got the better of Saints Silencer on Wednesday evening with a 5-0 victory at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the venue of the event.

In that clash, Omar Hopkinson scored twice, while there was a goal each for Chris Low-Koan, Theodore Thierens and Daniel Woolford.

UNBEATEN

Several teams remain unbeaten, including male first division defending champions, Pepsi Hikers, who got the better of Bounty GCC by a 6-4 margin.

In that game, Aroydy Branford exploded with five goals, while Robert France netted the other. After three nights, Branford leads all scorers with a whopping nine goals in two games.

For GCC, who suffered their second defeat in as many games, Dwayne Scott, Orland Semple, Kevin Spencer and Meshach Sargeant were on target.

In the female first division, GBTI GCC Spice and GBTI GCC Tigers registered their third and second consecutive victory when they defeated the GBTI GCC Spartans and Saints respectively.

The Spice who were flawless on the first two nights, were tested on Wednesday evening when they battled sister side Spartans.

Shebiki Baptiste scored the opening goal for the eventual winners in the 11th minute, while four minutes into the second half, the scores were tied, with Sandy Roopnarine having scored for the Spice, and Sarah Klautky and Abosaide Cadogan for the Spartans.

It then took a second strike from Baptiste, late in the second half, to separate the sides.

For the Tigers, it was a dominant 5-0 performance against the young Saints side. The imposing Marzana Fiedtkou, who powered her way to three goals and an assist, led the unbeaten side. Gabriella Xavier scored the other two goals late in the game.

Meanwhile, Bounty GCC Pitbulls were able to defeat YMCA Old Fort Hard Ball 7-0 in a Men’s Second Division Group A battle, after Samuel Woodroffe and Rahim Oliver netted a brace each. YMCA Old Fort Hot Shotz drew 4-4 with Antonio’s Hickers in an Over-35 battle.

Jason Desantos scored a hat-trick for Old Fort, while at the other end Devin Munroe netted a pair for the Hickers.