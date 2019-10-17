Logie appointed interim head coach for West Indies Women

FORMER West Indies batsman Gus Logie has been named the interim head coach of the West Indies women’s team.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has also appointed a new team manager.

Logie will take over the duties from Henderson Springer, who will continue to provide assistance to CWI’s Coaching Education programmes.

Logie will guide the preparations of the West Indies Women for their month-long series against the visiting Indian Women team, which starts on November 1 in Antigua. Gus has been the assistant coach of West Indies Women since 2017.

Gus has a long history with West Indies cricket, both as a player and as a coach. He has been a part of the women’s team for the last two years and knows the players’ techniques and skillsets.

“I have no doubt he will continue his hard work in preparing the team for India Women and then the T20 World Cup next year,” said CWI’s Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, who also mentioned the importance of Springer’s involvement in the women’s programme.

“We are extremely grateful to Hendy for his contribution to the women’s programme over the last two years and we will continue to exploit his prior experience within coaching education.”

The recruitment process for a new long-term head coach will begin immediately.

The West Indies Women will also have a new team manager, after the interim manager Anne Browne-John was appointed as the Lead Selector for Women and Girls cricket.

Ms Evril Betty Lewis will take charge of the team immediately for the International Home Series against India Women.

West Indies Women will host India Women for three Colonial Medical Insurance One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals (T20Is) November 1-20, with matches to be played in Antigua, St Lucia and Guyana. (Sportsmax)