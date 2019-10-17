GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers launch second Schools Football league

THE second edition of the GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Schools U-18 Football tournament was yesterday launched at the Ministry of Education ground.

Present at yesterday’s launch was Petra Organisation co-Director Troy Mendonca who contended that the 2019 edition of the tournament will commence on October 27.

“I want to give a big congrats to GUYOIL and TradeWind Tankers,” he said, commending them for coming on board for a second year.

Mendonca added, “We strongly believe that a league plays a major role in any foundation as it relates to football be it school level, our Pee Wee level or what have you.”

He noted that the selection process of teams for the tournament was based on the Milo schools Football tournament as well as several other criteria.

The 2019 edition will encompass Annandale, St Stanislaus College, St John’s College, President’s College, Berbice High School, Cummings Lodge Secondary, Marian Academy, Lodge Secondary, Queen’s College and Charlestown Secondary.

Notably absent from the list are Linden ‘Multi’ Team who, according to Petra co-director Troy Mendonca, have budgetary constraints.

Ministry of Education’s Lorraine Barker-King contended, that “the Ministry of Education is pleased to be associated with the tournament. The Ministry is a strong advocate of the arts.”

Focussing on sport, the MoE representative said, “The sport teaches winning and losing. Ultimately it teaches about life.”

Jorge Abukhalil, an executive of the Tradewind Tankers, reminded: “We strongly believe in sport and it’s a great opportunity for you guys to develop your talents and yourself as a team.”

Echoing her sentiments, Marketing and Sales Manager Jacqueline James told the media, “What we recognised is that sport plays an important role in the development of the child. We recognise that you’re doing something you love and that you are doing something for your school.”

The winners of the tournament along with runners-up will qualify for the end-of-year goodwill tournament to face one Trinidad team, a hinterland team and an all-star team.

The winners will also pocked $200 000 towards a project for their school with second-place getting $100 000, third place getting $50 000 and fourth place $25 000.

The tournament will be played on Sundays and Mondays and will end on December 8.