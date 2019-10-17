German envoy accredited

…pledges to advance environmental issues

PRESIDENT David Granger, on Wednesday, accredited the first female Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Guyana, Her Excellency Ute Konig.

The two have committed the interest of their countries to advancing the protection of the environment and addressing climate change. Guyana and Germany established diplomatic ties on September 2, 1966, and have cooperated over the years for the protection of Guyana’s forests and the establishment of protected areas.

“Guyana is cognisant of Germany’s continued efforts in advancing the protection of the environment and addressing climate change. Guyana has also placed these issues as high priorities on our policy agenda and is moving towards the establishment of a ‘Green State’,” the President said.

“Guyana is appreciative of Germany’s support for natural resource and environmental management. Guyana welcomes, also, Germany’s economic and technical support in the fields of public health and public education. I look forward to the further enhancement of our bilateral relations.”

He stated that Guyana is a low-lying coastal state, vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change and to global warming but the country is confident that shared commitment can overcome these challenges.

“I assure you of the full support of my government in the discharge of your duties as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cooperative Republic of Guyana and I extend my best wishes to you as you fulfil your mandate,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Konig said that even as Guyana is on the brink of becoming an oil producing nation, she will continue to push the importance of renewable energy in Guyana. She stated that she looks forward to learning more about Guyana’s GSDS as Germany believes that, in today’s world, countries are stronger together.

“Guyana is well known worldwide as one of the greenest countries of the world with abundant biodiversity,” she said. “[However] neither Germany or Guyana alone can master global challenges such as climate change. Germany always [wants] and continues to be a strong supporter of the Caribbean region and of its determination to build up resilience against the destructive consequences of climate change.”

Ambassador Konig expressed her best wishes to President Granger and assured that she would work dedicatedly to advance the mutual interest of the country and Region. “I feel privileged to continue working to further our excellent bilateral relations and the relations between the European Union and the Caribbean Community and Common Market as well as the CARICOM to represent my country as the first female German Ambassador to Guyana,” Konig said.