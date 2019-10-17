Better drainage for Lower Pomeroon

DRAINAGE in Lower Pomeroon, Region Two, is expected to improve significantly as the Region Two Administration Engineering Department has handed over several drainage tubes to the area’s Neighbourhood Democratic Council.

At a recent meeting with Regional Executive Officer (REO), Denis Jaikarran, residents requested the tubes to enhance their drainage and irrigation network system. The REO and his engineering team were, at the time, visiting the area after the recent overtopping caused by the last spring tide. The residents were severely affected as their farmlands were inundated.

After listening to the residents, the REO made provision for the region’s Engineer’s Department to give the tubes to the NDC. Officials attached to the Engineering Department took the tubes to Charity and handed them over to the NDC officials.

The NDC is now responsible for installing the tubes which will prevent flooding should there be heavy spring tides.