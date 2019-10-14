UPDATED: Three shot in Da Silva Street shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Da Silva Street, Kitty in which three persons were shot on Monday morning outside El Dorado Trading.

One of the injured persons, Deon Stoll, 44 of Bel Air, has since succumbed to his injuries.

One of the injured persons has been identified as Clayton Powley, age 45, of Turkeyen.

Police Commander, Marlon Chapman told the Guyana Chronicle that ranks are on the ground investigating the incident.Those injured included a security guard and a customer.

Reports are that around 1030hrs on Monday, the men were heading to the business entity to purchase gold when they were attacked by gunmen in a car.The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

More details as will be provided as information becomes available.