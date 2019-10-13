Three first division female clashes on opening day of National Indoor Hockey Championships

THREE first-division female games, including one between defending champions the Woodpecker Hikers and Saints will highlight the opening day of the 2019 GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships, which starts this afternoon at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

According to president of the Guyana Hockey Board, Philip Fernandes, all systems are in place for today’s openers.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport during a practice session yesterday, Fernandes, who plays in the veteran division and serves as the GCC female teams’ coach, indicated that the one-week event is expected to be competitive.

“This year we have more juniors than in the past and we expect really good quality hockey.”

The juniors in both male and female divisions will look to prove themselves against their peers and their older counterparts. Again, club pride will be at stake in the multi-category championships.

Various clubs are using the tournament as a warm up for the upcoming Diamond Mineral Water International Hockey Festival.

Today’s schedule

The feature female game on the opening day is scheduled to start at 20:20h, followed by the men’s first division opener between Bounty GCC and YMCA Old Fort.

Action bullies off from 17:00h, with Saints Sensations tackling YMCA Old Fort Hard Ball in a second division Men’s Group A battle.

GBTI GCC Spice and YMCA Old Fort Bloods will then match sticks from 17:45h in the female first division opener, which will be followed by another female clash with GBTI GCC Tigers playing against the GBTI GCC Spartans.

The lone Over-35 clash is scheduled to start at 19:35h between Bounty GCC Vintage and Antonio’s Hickers.

The male defending first division champions, the Pepsi Hikers, who are again favourites to win the title, will be in action in the feature clash of another six-game battle tomorrow evening.

At least six games will be played per night for the rest of the week before quarter-final actions takes place on Saturday from midday. The semi-finals will take place on Sunday morning and early afternoon, before the over 35-final is played at 16:00h, the men’s second division final is at 17:00h, while the women’s first division final is at 18:00h and the men’s first division final at 19:00h.