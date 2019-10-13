Man strangled on Church Street, suspect arrested

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified male who was strangled by another man on Church Street in the city on Saturday night.

Police described the victim as Afro- Guyanese.He was clad in a short camouflage pants, blue jersey and a pair of fawn Clarks shoes.

According to the police, around 21:38hrs on Saturday night on Church Street ,Queenstown, the victim was allegedly killed by a 24 year-old male of ‘A’ Field Sophia.The suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

According to a security guard, the suspect and the victim were seen scuffling and the suspect wrapped a belt around the victim’s neck and strangled him; the suspect was apprehended by public spirited citizens and he was handed over to the police.

The victim’s body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home.