King Kohli passes Bradman as records tumble

INDIAN captain Virat Kohli has moved past batting royalty like Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, scoring his seventh Test double century in the just conluded second Test against South Africa.

Kohli moved to 200 early in the final session on day two in Pune, joining England great Wally Hammond and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene in scoring seven double tons in Tests.

Only the great Sir Donald Bradman (12), Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (11) and West Indies icon Brian Lara (nine) have posted more scores of 200 or more in Test cricket.

Tendulkar, Ponting, Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Virender Sehwag and Marvan Atapattu all scored six double hundreds.

Playing his 81st Test, Kohli also reached the milestone of 7000 career runs on Friday, moving past Bradman’s iconic figure of 6996 runs that came in 52 Tests.

The Indian skipper is the equal-fourth fastest man in history to the 7000-run mark, levelling Sangakarra and West Indian Sir Gary Sobers in achieving the milestone in 138 innings. Hammond’s 131 innings remains the benchmark.

Remarkably, Kohli’s seven double tons have come in the space of just 40 Tests since his first in July 2016, during which time he’s averaged almost 67 with the bat.

For context, Bradman’s 12 double tons came in 52 career Tests.

In his 50th match as skipper, the 30-year-old posted his ninth score beyond 150 as captain, breaking Bradman’s record of eight.

He finished unbeaten on 254 from 336 balls, with 33 fours and two sixes, as India piled up a monster score of 5-601 declared.

Most Test double hundreds

12 – Sir Donald Bradman (52 Tests)

11 – Kumar Sangakkara (134 Tests)

9 – Brian Lara (131 Tests)

7 – Virat Kohli (81 Tests*)

7 – Wally Hammond (85 Tests)

7 – Mahela Jayawardene (149 Tests)