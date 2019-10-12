Woman throws husband’s salary, wedding band in offering plate

— seeks police intervention after pastor refuses to return items

A WOMAN, who threw her husband’s monthly pay cheque and her wedding band into an offering plate, at a well-known Deliverance Ministry church in Berbice, is seeking the police intervention to retrieve them, after the pastor said he could not return the offering.

The pastor reportedly told the woman “to have faith and believe God for whatever breakthrough or miracle that is needed”.

But the woman, fearing that God would not grant the miracle, rushed to Berbice Police Divisional Headquarters for assistance.

She bolted to the station after her husband gave her an ultimatum to recover his money and wedding band or “go and live with the pastor”.

The husband, who works at an interior location, returned home and realised that none of the bills were paid.

“No food was in the house,” he told relatives. Thereafter, he enquired from his unemployed wife and was told that she threw it in the offering basket.

The married mother of three became a follower of the church which has several branches along the coastlines of the Ancient County.

This newspaper was told that after services, members of the fast-growing congregation would make large financial contributions, in return for huge blessings.