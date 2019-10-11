Verwey, Persaud among shining stars on Squash opening night

A FEW big guns fired on Wednesday evening as the 2019 Ansa McAL Trading Ltd-sponsored Handicap Squash Tournament spiked off at the Georgetown Club courts.

Play commenced with three preliminary matches in the Open category and first-round matches in Category A with players bringing their A-game from the word go.

In Category A, Matthew Spooner (0) had to keep full concentration to come out victorious against Angel Rahim (0) after winning a close first game 15-14. He dropped the second game 11-15 but rebounded to win the third game 15-10.

Kaden Pyneandy (0) also won in three games in his match-up against Bradley Walton (2). Kaden won the first game 15-13 but lost the second game rather easily 7-15. He recovered to win the third game 15-12, to further add sauce to Category A.

In another close Category A match, Lucas Persaud (0) beat Brenno Da Silva (2) 15-5, 14-15, 15-12. In the Open Category, Nicholas Verwey (-6) eventually prevailed in his match against Ian Mekdeci (0). Nicholas easily won the first game 15-8, but then dropped the second game 13-15. Verwey’s class was too much as he proved to be a handful, comfortably winning the third game 15-4.

Matches all week start at 18:00hrs with the semifinals set for tomorrow at 15:00hrs and the finals on Sunday beginning at 11:00hrs.

Full results of all the matches played last evening were as follows.

Category A

Zachary Persaud (-8) defeated Rylee Rodrigues (12) 15-14, 15-13.

Louis Da Silva (-8) beat Lajuan Munroe (5) 15- 8, 15-10.

Dhiren Persaud (0) thrashed Teija Edwards (0) 15-3, 15-5.

Shiloh Asregado (0) beat Joshua Verwey (0) 15-13, 15-10.

Kaden Pyneandy (0) beat Bradley Walton (2) 15-13, 7-15, 15-12.

Lucas Persaud (0) beat Brenno Da Silva (2) 15-5, 14-15, 15-12.

Matthew Spooner (0) defeated Angel Rahim (0) 15-14, 11-15, 15-10.

Open category

Nicholas Verwey (-6) defeated Ian Mekdeci (0) 15-8, 13-15, 15-4.

Jonathan Antczak (-4) beat Wayne Alphonso (8) 15-14, 15-10.

Jonathan De Groot (0) beat Tian Edwards (7) 15-9, 15-9.