Verwey, Persaud among shining stars on Squash opening night

A FEW big guns fired on Wednesday evening as the 2019 Ansa McAL Trading Ltd-sponsored Handicap Squash Tournament spiked off at the Georgetown Club courts.
Play commenced with three preliminary matches in the Open category and first-round matches in Category A with players bringing their A-game from the word go.
In Category A, Matthew Spooner (0) had to keep full concentration to come out victorious against Angel Rahim (0) after winning a close first game 15-14. He dropped the second game 11-15 but rebounded to win the third game 15-10.
Kaden Pyneandy (0) also won in three games in his match-up against Bradley Walton (2). Kaden won the first game 15-13 but lost the second game rather easily 7-15. He recovered to win the third game 15-12, to further add sauce to Category A.
In another close Category A match, Lucas Persaud (0) beat Brenno Da Silva (2) 15-5, 14-15, 15-12. In the Open Category, Nicholas Verwey (-6) eventually prevailed in his match against Ian Mekdeci (0). Nicholas easily won the first game 15-8, but then dropped the second game 13-15. Verwey’s class was too much as he proved to be a handful, comfortably winning the third game 15-4.
Matches all week start at 18:00hrs with the semifinals set for tomorrow at 15:00hrs and the finals on Sunday beginning at 11:00hrs.
Full results of all the matches played last evening were as follows.
Category A
Zachary Persaud (-8) defeated Rylee Rodrigues (12) 15-14, 15-13.
Louis Da Silva (-8) beat Lajuan Munroe (5) 15- 8, 15-10.
Dhiren Persaud (0) thrashed Teija Edwards (0) 15-3, 15-5.
Shiloh Asregado (0) beat Joshua Verwey (0) 15-13, 15-10.
Kaden Pyneandy (0) beat Bradley Walton (2) 15-13, 7-15, 15-12.
Lucas Persaud (0) beat Brenno Da Silva (2) 15-5, 14-15, 15-12.
Matthew Spooner (0) defeated Angel Rahim (0) 15-14, 11-15, 15-10.
Open category
Nicholas Verwey (-6) defeated Ian Mekdeci (0) 15-8, 13-15, 15-4.
Jonathan Antczak (-4) beat Wayne Alphonso (8) 15-14, 15-10.
Jonathan De Groot (0) beat Tian Edwards (7) 15-9, 15-9.