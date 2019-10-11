‘Unbeaten’ Grove Hi Tech are 2019 Champions

GROVE Hi Tech are the new East Bank Football Association/GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power 50th Anniversary U-17 Intra Association League champions.

They played unbeaten throughout the second edition of the competition which will end on Sunday at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

In romping to the title and bragging rights for the next year as well as earning the right to be the EBFA’s representative team in the clash of the Regional Member Associations championship, Grove Hi Tech stormed to back-to-back wins last weekend. They hammered Timehri Panthers ‘B’ 4-0 on the back of a Rasheed Evans hat-trick on Sunday, while on Saturday the Hi Tech boys got past Mocha Champs 5-3 after a 1-1 half-time score.

Evans hit the back of the nets in the 13th, 43rd and 51st minutes against the Panthers’ B side. The other goal came off the boot of Vincent Chin in the 31st minute.

In the Mocha clash, Grove got their goals from Evans, Kurwayne Lyte, Samuel Garnett and Devon Padmore who netted a double. Scoring for Mocha Champs were Yohance Porter, T. Price and Genesis Lewis.

Grove’s performance was commanding in fashion as they crafted win after win; blasting a total of 60 goals (six per game) while only conceding eight (8), less than one per match to end with a perfect 30 points.

Former champions Timehri Panthers, who won the inaugural NAMILCO competition and represented the EBFA in the national playoffs, had to settle for the runner-up position this time around, ending with nine (9) wins and a single defeat.

In their final match on Sunday they defeated Agricola Red Triangle 2-0, goals coming from Tyrell Khan and Junior Adams, either side of play.

Swan Football Club did no wrong in their two matches which yielded positive results. They defeated Diamond United 3-0 on Saturday whilst triumphing over Friendship All Stars 5-2 on Sunday.

Mocha Champs trounced Samatta Point/Kaneville 5-1 on Sunday while the other match on Saturday, involving Samatta Point/Kaneville and Hersteling Raiders, saw the Raiders win the match, 6-2.