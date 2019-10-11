Titans high-performance table tennis camp to focus on conditioning, career prospects – Dick

PRESIDENT of the Titans Table Tennis Club, Dwain Dick, said the upcoming International High-Performance Camp is crucial for the physical growth and career expansion of the younger generation of players.

With the camp set to tee-off November 9-22 at the Guyana Red Cross facility, Dick told Chronicle Sport recently that the core aim of the clinic was to help further mould and develop the younger generation of table tennis players, with regard to their physical maintenance as well as solidifying a career.

“This camp helps to properly condition the young players physically and mentally while it exposes them to modernised techniques of training which, once learned, will definitely improve their level of playing,” Dick stated.

Students will learn from head facilitator of the camp, Christian Lillieroos, of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Course Conductor, who has hundreds of successful clinics under his belt.

Dick added that the other vital aspect of the camp is the chance at providing the players with career-changing chances in the future.

“Our general aim is to provide a pathway and opportunities through competition and training.

We want to take our young players to the elite level where they can compete on the world stage and help them to assess and evaluate their development,” ended the president.

Meanwhile the camp will cater to 24 local and regional players of all levels, who will be split into two groups of 12. Group A is scheduled to commence training from 06:00hrs to 08:00hrs and 16:00hrs to 18:30hrs daily.

Group B will then train from 09:30hrs to 12:00hrs and 18:00hrs to 20:30hrs each day, with a tourney held on the last two days and which will be assessed and evaluated by the facilitators.

Registration fee for the camp is US$200 per participant. (Clifton Ross)