Sunshine Snacks hands lucky fan a ticket to CPL Final

SUNSHINE Snacks, the official snack of The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), launched its CPL promotion on the August 26, 2019.

Customers who purchased Sunshine Snacks Peanuts had a chance to win cricket bats, hampers, tickets to the matches at the Providence stadium and grand prize of an all-expense paid trip for two to Trinidad for the final.

The lucky winner of the grand prize, Ms Savitri Basdeo, expressed her excitement about going to Trinidad to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors compete in the final this Saturday, October 12.

“I saw the promotion on social media and decided to look for Sunshine Snacks Peanuts with the CPL logo when I was shopping in the supermarket one afternoon. When I got home, after unpacking my groceries I sat on my bed with my phone looking for the code to enter on the site. I thought that was that.”

Ms Basdeo reported she initially missed the call from Trinidad which she thought was from a friend, but after receiving the second call; the representative from Sunshine Snacks in Trinidad told her she had won the grand prize for the Sunshine Snacks CPL promotion.

She said she thought it was a prank as she was not expecting to win but was ‘extra excited and very appreciative’ because it had always been her dream to go and experience the final in Trinidad. The prize was even more special for her because she has never travelled to Trinidad.

Country Manager of Sunshine Snacks brand in Guyana, Mr Jeranzee Marques, who handed over the prize to the winner, thanked all the participants for taking part in the promotion and said he was elated that Sunshine Snacks was able to make a lifelong dream come true for someone.