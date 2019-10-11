Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. supports 1320 Heat rematch

PREMIER firearm dealership and Security Company Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. is one of the first companies to support the 1320 Heat rematch drag racing event billed for next weekend.

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC)-organised event is picking up traction among fans and competitors.

The company, through managing director Harold Hopkinson, confirmed their support by saying, “We at Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. always look to support sports, especially motorsport.”

“We have a love for motorsport and we are more than happy with the last event and we felt that the support for this event should reflect that.”

Reflecting on the support, president of the Club, Rameez Mohamed, contended, “Secure Innovations and Concepts is one of the most ardent supporters of motorsport. We feel that their support comes at a valuable time and we are more than thankful for it.”

The October 20 event, billed for the South Dakota drag strip, is already causing a stir among local competitors, especially with the announcement of the ‘callouts’ segment.

The club announced the segment as a way of allowing special cars to ‘choose’ which competitor to run against in an exhibition drag.

According to the club, the Callouts will run for one hour during the 1320 rematch and competitors will have to register their callouts prior to the start of the event.

In addition to that, Suriname has confirmed participation with a prospective contingent of six cars.