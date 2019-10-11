SBF Petroleum Jaguars One-Day 50 Overs League bowls off tomorrow

… League officially launched yesterday

THE SBF Petroleum-sponsored Jaguars One Day 50 Overs tournament was officially launched yesterday afternoon, ahead of tomorrow’s opening round of matches.

Cricket Guyana Inc. (CGI) executive Anand Kalladeen, during the brief ceremony, held upstairs in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) head office, said that the gesture was a good one by the sponsors.

“We are grateful to SBF for accepting the invitation for the Jaguars league. The tourney is a nursery for the Guyana national team and our league has success with over 100 players who have pressed cases for national selection,” said Kalladeen.

On behalf of SBF Petroleum, CEO Dorwain Bess stated, “We’re happy to be here and to assist the players. Our company has been around five years and we hope to continue promoting cricket in the future.”

Meanwhile a number of former current and future Guyana and West Indies players will be on show over the next few weeks.

The first round bowls off on October 13 and runs until October 24.

East Coast and West Berbice will play at Lusignan while defending champs Essequibo will battle Leon Johnson-led Georgetown at Bourda ground.

Berbice will have its fair share of the action when Lower Corentyne and East Bank do business at the legendary Albion ground, with West Demerara tackling Upper Corentyne at the Port Mourant ground. (Clifton Ross)