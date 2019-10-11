National bodybuilding team ready for weekend’s CAC Championships

… Bess optimistic that ‘elite athletes’ will medal

THE four-member Guyana team, currently in the Dominican Republic for the 46th Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships, will be in action this weekend.

President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Keavon Bess said that the competitors are ready for the spotlight.

Two of Guyana’s representatives are no strangers to CAC, including five-time Mr Guyana and former CAC gold medallist Kerwin Clarke and four-time Mr Guyana (Men’s Physique) Emmerson Campbell, who has a CAC silver and a bronze medal under his belt.

Meanwhile, the experienced former Mr Guyana Physique, Yannick Grimes, would be competing in his first CAC. Also making his maiden trip is Darius Ramsammy, who would battle in the U-154 category.

TRAINING HARD

The Space Gym athletes: Clarke, Campbell and Grimes have been training hard over the last few months for the event.

Clarke even decided to retire from the Senior National Championships, which was held in August to focus on his training for the top regional bodybuilding and fitness competition.

Campbell had fine-tuned his body and felt he was in top shape prior to leaving, while Grimes underwent some serious transformation and is expected to be in a much better shape than at Seniors.

ELITE ATHLETES

“I am confident that the team will do exceedingly well at the CAC 2019 Championships. It’s a small team but notably it is comprised of three elite athletes who have done well over the years,” Bess noted.

He added: “Mr Clarke has put together a gold medal body and his aim is to replicate his performance in 2016. Mr Emmerson Campbell has signalled his intention to finally break through and to capture that elusive gold medal.

“I am confident that he can do well and can capture another gold medal for Guyana. Yannick Grimes has grinded hard for a long time with the single aspiration of dominating a CAC stage. He has his chance and I expect nothing but gold from him in addition to being a transitioned athlete.”

Bess added: “Mr Ramsammy who favours his chances at his first CAC will get the opportunity to share the stage with some of the best bodybuilders in the Americas and Caribbean.”