Marriott branded golf carts for LGC

GOLFERS will now have the option of using golf carts while playing competitions or practising at the Lusignan Golf Club’s nine-hole course.

The vehicles were handed over yesterday by the Guyana Marriott Hotel (Georgetown), which has collaborated with the LGC to enhance the golfing experience in Guyana.

The partnership stemmed from discussions between LGC president Aleem Hussain, Marriott’s General Manager Eduardo Reple and Director of Sales Sandra Bernal.

The two carts, which will be available for rental at the East Coast location, carry the Marriott Bon Voy brand.

Reple said: “Marriott has always been associated with the development of sports in every country where we are located and offer the best experience for our guests.”

The General Manager added that the hotel chain has “over 120 million reward guests in their Bon Voy programme” and that the partnership with the LGC allows the guests to take advantage of quality both on and off property.

FUN DAY AND GOLF COMPETITION

The Guyana Marriott will also host its first-ever Customer Appreciation Awards, at the LGC on November 3 with a fun day and golf competition. According to Bernal, the event will allow all guests, clients and staff to play with local golfers.

“The tournament was the brainchild of our General Manager, who is himself an avid golfer and has seen the value of associating the Marriott brand with golf in Guyana,” Bernal added.

Hussain, who has been a pro-active president, said that the sport would continue to grow.

“We have projected that more than 400 golfers will be in Guyana over the next few years and are determined to be prepared for this eventuality.”

He added that with several international airlines already flying here and several en route, visitors to Guyana would significantly increase. It is anticipated that Guyana will be host to more than 500 000 visitors annually and golf is a key sport for those who are coming and we will be ready!”

Assistant Club Captain Joaan Deo later added that the carts would also assist a number of ageing golfers who find it difficult to play 18 holes. “Now they’ll get to play 18 holes and even more.”

Deo and the club’s PRO/Assistant Secretary, Guy Griffith, along with several members of Marriott management team and hotel guests witnessed the handing-over ceremony.

Information from the club indicates that “interest was extremely high as many of the guests present were both happy and astonished to hear that Guyana has a golf course and several immediately booked appointments to visit the club”.

A release from the club added: “In the near future, guests at the Marriott will be able to practise their putting as the agreement between the two entities extends to having a permanent presence at the hotel for guests to enjoy on a daily basis.”

For more information on how you may benefit from the partnership, simply stop by the Marriott or sign up online for their Bon Voy rewards programme.

The club is into its busy season as it prepares to host its biggest annual tournament – the two-day Guyana Open, which is billed for October 26-27.