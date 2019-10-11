Hercules: Champs Essequibo ready for 50-Over title defence

… Head coach elated over Beaton’s return

By Clifton Ross

RYAN Hercules, head coach of the defending Professional Cricket League (PCL) 50-Over Champs Essequibo, said the players are healthy and raring to defend their championship, come this Sunday when the 2019 edition of the tournament bowls off.

The former cricketer-turned-title-winning coach, having led Essequibo’s resurgence and restoration of value over the past 4 years, delivered the 3-Day title along with the 50-Over Cup which they won last year following a near-perfect run in the competition.

Hercules told Chronicle Sport during an exclusive yesterday that the champs are in high spirits, healthy and eager to get their title defence underway.

“During the off-season most players have been playing at their clubs and I’m coaching at Police Club so I get to spend time with a few of them. We trained at the outdoor facility built by the Guyana Cricket Board recently with guys like Kemol Savory and Kevon Boodie, putting in the extra work,” said Hercules.

An injury-free, unchanged squad is good according to the coach who noted that he was constantly banging on the players to stay fit and in form. “We know the franchise was supposed to start anytime soon so I kept pressing them to do personal work, so we could be up and ready to go, but we have players in the academy who are training constantly too.”

Essequibo will have the same side which virtually won most of their recent titles and with the confirmation that Windies pacer Ronsford Beaton will be making a comeback for this domestic season, Hercules was elated to have a well-gelled, experienced unit on deck.

“We have the same side that won the One-Day title last year and the 3-Day title the year before, so we’ve been gelling for years and it’s the same team with the same guys. It’s crucial to gel because we are a family. The team is a family so it’s important having unity so we usually spend time on and off the field. Talks are good, it keeps us together,” explained Hercules.

Regarding Beaton’s role this season, Hercules said he thinks the pacer is ready to burst back onto the big stage following his recovery from injury. “Beaton is back in the team and it’s crucial for him. He was working hard on his fitness and plans on giving 100 percent to the team as he plans to get back into the national side. I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s still young, he’s a hard worker and he knows it’s time he makes a comeback.”

Hercules, who was a part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors coaching set-up earlier in the tournament, said he will be using all his experience and knowledge of the team to help them retain their title this season.

“Last year we would have identified some factors with batsmen, like partnerships and we let players know their roles and keeping with the fundamentals.

We need to work on fielding. It’s one of the most important aspects of the game.

“We are going to put in the extra effort with guys like Anthony Adams, Joshua Jones, Ricardo Adams, Beaton and Keemo Paul when he returns. So we just need to take it one game at a time and not get complacent because we are the champions,” he ended.