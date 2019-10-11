Ansa McAL Trading Ltd Lucozade Handicap Tournament 2019| Action heats up as squash aces continue battle

DEJE Dias, Zachary Persaud and Abosaide Cadogan were among the notable winners when the second round of the Ansa Mcal/Lucozade Handicap Squash Tournament continued at the Georgetown Club.

In Category A, Zachary Persaud’s good from continued as he took on Dhirren Persaud in a 3-game bout and despite a fight in the second game by Dhirren, as he climbed to 8 points to cut Persaud off before he got into positive score from his -8 start. Persaud then wrapped up things 15-11, 0-15, 15-11.

Louis DaSilva bested Safirah Summer in just two games, easily winning 15-11, 15-12 focussed the final. Shiloh Asregado and Matthew Spooner also secured wins in Category A.

In the Open Category games heated up as top seed Deje Dias came from the largest handicap in the competition (-15) to out out Regan Rodrigues. Daniel Ince fought an on-form Nicholas Verwey with a one-point handicap difference in another 3-game matchup.

The top 3 seeded girls played their first matches last night with mixed results. Abosaide Cadogan was the only victor against Johnathan Antczak after a first-game defeat of 10-15. Her athleticism came through to dominate in the second and third gaining her 10-15, 15-9, 15-7 victory, while Kirsten Gomes and Maddison Fernandes fell to Mohryan Baksh and Nicholas Narain respectively.

Play continues in the Open Category, Category A and Plate divisions on Friday at 18:00hrs at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street.

Thursdays Results

Open Category

Deje Dias (-15) defeated Regan Rodrigues (7) 11-15 15-11, 15-11.

Mohryan Baksh (0) beat Kirsten Gomes (0) 15-13, 15-13.

Johnathan Degroot (4) defeated Lucas Jonas (0) 13-15, 15-11, 15-9.

Nicholas Verwey (-1) beat Daniel Ince (0) 15-11, 14-15, 15-12.

Gianni Carpenter (0) defeated Javed Rahaman (-4) 13-15, 15-12, 15-14.

Abosaide Cadogan (0) beat Johnathan Antczak (-2) 10-15, 15-9, 15-7

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal (-11) defeated Ethan Jonas (4) 15-10, 15-11.

Nicholas Narain (-15) defeated Madison Fernandes (4) 15-6, 15-9.

Category A

Zachary Persaud (-8) defeated Dhirren Persaud (7) 15-11, 0-15, 15-11.

Shiloh Asregado (0) defeated Lucas Persaud (6) 15-10, 15-12.

Matthew Spooner (0) defeated Kaden Pymeandy (0) 15-12. 15-12.

Louis DaSilva defeated Safirah Summer (10) (-8) 15-11, 15-12.

Category A Plate

Bradley Walton (2) defeated Angel Rahim (0) 15-11, 15-11.

Teija Edwards (0) defeated Rylee Rodrigues (5) 15-4, 12-15, 15-11.

Joshua Verwey (0) defeated Breno DaSilva (8) 15-14, 15-13.